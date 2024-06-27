How Youth Activism Can Inspire Nigeria’s Climate Success

Dr. Ajibola Obafemi

In 2018, the world’s attention was drawn to an audacious climate change campaign by a concerned individual in Sweden. Undaunting in her desire for a safer world for the future, Gretha Thunberg began to push for stronger commitment towards climate-friendly actions from her country’s leaders.

Thunberg often skipped classes and, outside the Swedish parliament as the country prepared for an important election year, constantly called for a strike in her school in support of the climate agenda. First, her actions convinced her peers and other students in the country to join her daring activism and later, several others around the world. She didn’t stop there.

By the time the world took notice and stopped to listen, Thunberg, unflinching in her commitment to the cause and ever willing to be a shining example for the ideal climate efforts she sought, began to avoid leaving a high carbon emission imprint during her travels. She intentionally employed carbon-free transportation options as she attended climate action summits across the globe.

Thunberg was only 15. And, since then, she has grown to become one of the world’s global icons in climate change advocacy.

Six years since the climate activist first dominated front pages for her bravery, the United Nations’ mandate to its member nations to combat climate change and mitigate its impacts has intensified. Per the UN’s 13th action plan of its Sustainable Development Goals, global temperature rise is expected to reduce significantly to as low as 1.5 degrees Celsius. The ambitious goal that was first documented in the Paris Agreement signed at the COP21 in Paris in 2015, is expected to be achieved in 2030 — barely six years from now.

While many nations such as Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, India, and Chile have been recording notable progress, developing nations like Nigeria, with peculiar socio-economic and environmental issues, have their work cut out if they are to come remotely close to achieving the goal of reducing emissions and building climate resilience. The country, which, among many other climate-friendly actions, has pledged to eliminate gas flaring in oil-producing regions and utilise natural gas as a transition fuel in its efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, has stated its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Nigeria’s fight against climate and environmental crisis, however, goes deeper than just seeking a reduction in greenhouse gas emission. Among the country’s environmental challenges that threaten to exacerbate its climate situation, beyond indiscriminate gas flaring and oil spills, are deforestation, soil degradation, erosion, and flood. In recent years, the latter, in particular, has become a menace that leads to the death and displacement of millions of citizens every year.

Findings attribute the yearly flood crisis in urban and rural areas to man-made issues including poor planning, land encroachment, construction of illegal structures on or across drainage channels, insufficient drainage channels, and canal and drain blockages. The drainage channel and canal blockages, for instance, are mostly due to the careless dumping of dirt, plastics, and non-biodegradable items by citizens. The country also ranks among the top 20 nations responsible for a staggering 83 percent of the global depositors of land-based plastic waste into the oceans.

However, for a country reported to churn out more than 32 million tonnes of waste each year, with plastics constituting a hefty 2.5 million tonnes, the situation presents a golden opportunity for economic development and sustainability for Nigeria. With effective recycling of its wastes, the country can reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills or incinerators and lower disposal costs, conserve energy resources and reduce greenhouse gasses.

While there is a need for intensifying efforts towards creating a solid waste policy landscape, building infrastructure, and establishing a robust legislative framework to regulate unsustainable waste management practices, the country also needs to harness the power of its youth in achieving desired change. The populous nation, which boasts the largest youth demographic in Africa, has the capacity to inspire its young, just like Thunberg, to champion climate-friendly actions.

Globally, public and private investments in areas linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in developing nations fall short of funding on average by USD 2.5 trillion a year (UN Sustainable Development Group). Although many African businesses contribute greatly to society, not all of them adequately address environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges. Companies must all embrace SDG-aligned processes to meet societal expectations for social and governance in order to achieve maximum impact and scalability.

Youth-led community initiatives can particularly play a vital role in promoting climate resilience and sustainability at the grassroots level, as they can initiate community clean-up drives, tree planting campaigns, and recycling programs to foster environmental stewardship and build climate-resilient communities. With their energy, creativity, and determination, young people can drive meaningful change and contribute to building a sustainable future for the nation.

In Nigeria, a handful of businesses are actively taking the charge, encouraging positive actions towards climate change and championing initiatives and conversations aimed at raising awareness. Sustainability in businesses should be viewed beyond an altruistic lens—by adopting sustainable practices, organisations can promote sustainable consumer behaviour.

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel has recorded meritorious strides in its sustainability efforts, with the company promoting sustainability education through strategic partnerships and focusing on long-term impact. One of such partnerships is its recent construction of a sustainability learning facility to Green Fingers Initiative as part of its corporate philanthropy program. The donation underscores the telco’s commitment to promoting sustainability by nurturing and enlightening the youth to drive positive change and foster a sustainable future.

By donating a learning facility, young minds are equipped with accurate information and knowledge needed to address environmental challenges whilst generating economic opportunities.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has also recorded laudable strides in its commitment to sustainability over the past decade. The bank, since 2015, has partnered with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to celebrate World Environment Day (WED). But it is the impact of its #BeatPlasticPollution campaign in 2023 that has perhaps been the most indicative of its efforts and resolute dedication to a healthier climate for citizens. Through the campaign, FCMB has raised invaluable awareness about climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction and early warning of its perils.

In demonstration of its understanding of the impact youth engagement can have in rapidly achieving a sustainable climate-friendly society, the financial institution went on to provide jumbo recycling bins to Government-owned secondary schools while teaching over 5000 students the importance of recycling plastic to guard against the menace plastic creates in their communities. The bank seems to be cultivating environmental consciousness among young people and also nurturing a generation of proactive changemakers to lead Nigeria towards a more sustainable future.

Another noteworthy entity fostering meaningful youth engagement for a sustainable future is Guinness Nigeria, with the company demonstrating its commitment to sustainable development by training over 30,000 youths on entrepreneurship and employability across various geo-political zones across the country. In furtherance of its commitment to responsible sustainability practices, the company has championed initiatives geared towards water preservation, including its recently commissioned Water Recovery Plant (WRP), a facility that uses cutting-edge technology to further purify treated wastewater from its Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) to potable water standards. The recovered water is then applied to other non-product contact processes to reduce the burden of water extraction from underground sources.

Internationally, more businesses have realised that engaging the youth can create a more effective and sustainable response to climate change as young people are increasingly becoming the catalysts for change in the face of enormous climate change issues. This is evidenced in their constant dedication through creative strategies, which have further raised awareness and influenced effective action around the world.

Nigerian youth possess immense creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, which they can harness to develop innovative solutions to climate change challenges. Whether it’s designing eco-friendly products, implementing renewable energy projects, or launching sustainable startups, young entrepreneurs can lead the way in driving sustainable innovation and economic growth.

A sufficiently-aware youth demographic will certainly reflect in the adoption of sustainable lifestyle practices such as reduced energy consumption, minimised waste, and conscious support of eco-friendly products and services. Hence, it is a crucial time for governments, NGOs, and private sector organisations to support youth empowerment programs focused on environmental education, leadership development, and sustainable livelihoods, thereby equipping Nigerian youth to become effective agents of change.

Results from private entities such as FCMB, Airtel, Guinness, among others, suggest Nigeria is on the right path to making true its pledge to meet the UN’s directive in the nearest future. Similar to what Thunberg continues to achieve globally, instilling these conscious choices into the minds of young Nigerian citizens to apply in their daily lives will undoubtedly inspire a domino effect, prompting others to also embrace a more sustainable way of living.

Interestingly, on the 2024 Climate Change Performance Index, Nigeria ranks 17th with a ‘medium’ rating and is the second-placed African country on the list only behind Morocco. The country can take pride in its progress thus far and the realisation that future-forward organisations are ever-ready to drive it over the finish line when the United Nations’ bell for climate-success evaluation finally rings.

*Dr. Obafemi is the Head Researcher for QL Intelligence.