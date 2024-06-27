Firm Restates Commitment to Tackle Counterfeiting

A foremost personal care brand focused on bringing everyday wellness to consumers through bath and other skincare products, Dr Teal’s has reiterated its commitment to quality as it continues to push back counterfeiting in Nigeria’s multibillion beauty and wellness market.

Speaking to newsmen, the International Director, PDC Brands, owners of the brand David Schneider said the brand’s need to re-launch in Nigeria is a move of reassurance to its audience, and a strong statement on its part to protect consumers interest following the wave of counterfeiting in the personal care brand industry.

“We have been investing and we have been taking actions,” he said, adding: “We have been going after counterfeiters and we are in the first phase of this fight and it is a big fight. We have just started the journey and we are uncovering the scale of counterfeit problems here.”

Also speaking on the efficacy of Dr Teal’s brand, the Strategic Manager, Dr Teal’s, Vivienne Odonfi- Daniel said: “At Dr Teal’s we have always believed wellness should play a part in everybody’s every day. We have dedicated ourselves to bringing out the best in everybody naturally.”