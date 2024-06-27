Edo Guber: Ighodalo-Ogie Campaign Unveils Manifesto, Promises Better Future

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, have unveiled their manifesto.

The manifesto which was made available to journalists in Benin City, capital of the state was tagged: “Pathway to Prosperity For All.”

The PDP candidate promised a pathway to security, women and youth development, education, agriculture and food security, rural and community development and other strategies to uplift the standard of living in Edo State.

Other key issues highlighted in the document include: Care for the elderly, respect for the traditional and religious institutions; industrialisation, care for the children and vulnerable in the society and harnessing the importance of the diaspora for better working relationship that would foster development in all parts of the state.

Ighodalo said he was poised to engender an environment of collaboration and mutual respect that would take the state to higher heights.

To the youths in particular, the campaign organisation said: “You are the leaders of today, not the future. We will actively support and invest in your potential. We commit to enhancing educational opportunities, paying a bursary to qualifying students, expanding job training programmes, and fostering an environment where your innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit can thrive.

“We will champion your rights, respect your voices, and ensure your equal participation in all aspects of society. We commit to creating policies that safeguard your health, advance your education, and promote your economic wellbeing,” the document stated.

The governorship candidate promised to respect and uphold the crucial role of the religious, traditional institutions, the elderly and other crucial stakeholders in nurturing the spiritual and moral wellbeing of the state by constantly engaging them in meaningful dialogue and partnerships that will foster peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding among faiths.

He further promised to provide a supportive role by creating an environment with access to healthcare, social services , including free public transportation, especially for the elderly and other community programmes tailored to their needs.

In the manifesto, Ighodalo declared his willingness to cultivate an environment that would support growth and sustainability, develop policies that would enhance economic stability, provide incentives, and streamline regulatory processes to make Edo State the easiest state to do business in.

Above all, he said it he was committed to working hard to improve rural infrastructure, such as roads, healthcare, and social services, to enhance quality of life and ensure equal access to essential services for all.

“And to the media, we will continue to uphold and protect your essential role in fostering an informed and engaged public. We commit to ensuring transparency and access to information, enabling you to report freely and accurately on matters of public interest,” he said.