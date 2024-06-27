Awele Okigbo Selected as ‘Vital Voices Visionaries’ Fellow

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Credo Advisory, Awele Okigbo, has been selected as one of 50 women visionaries for the sixth cohort of the Vital Voices Visionaries program.

Vital Voices was founded by Hillary Clinton and Madeline Albright in 1997 as a vehicle to elevate women’s leadership around the world. It has supported women leaders who went on to become Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, U.S. Youth Poet Laureates, Prime Ministers, and breakthrough social entrepreneurs.

With over 20,000 women changemakers across 185 countries, it has built the most powerful global network of women leaders.

This prestigious fellowship, in partnership with the Estée Lauder Emerging Leaders Fund, invests in emerging women leaders tackling the world’s most pressing development challenges, from gender-based violence to the climate crisis, economic inequities, and more.

Mrs. Okigbo’s selection underscores Credo Advisory’s contribution to advancing global development, promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and harnessing the power of communication for positive change.

She is a recognised development communications expert and the Chief Executive of Credo Advisory, a leading strategic communications consultancy with offices in Abuja and Washington, DC.

Her team develops and implementsimpactful communication initiatives for governments, development partners (including the United Nations, USAID, World Bank, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), and the private sector.

Awele Okigbo is also the host of Credo Voices, a podcast that amplifies the inspiring stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things through social impact and driving progress towards the SDGs.

The Vital Voices Visionaries Program recognises Awele’s exceptional leadership and Credo Advisory’s impact in global development.

“We are proud of Awele’s selection for the Vital Voices Visionaries Program. We are excited to collaborate with Vital Voices to drive positive change because we believe in the transformative power of inclusive leadership. We look forward to joining forces with fellow Visionaries to drive impactful solutions and advocacy across underserved communities”, said Grace Alegeh, Partner at Credo Advisory.