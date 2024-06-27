Arewa Group Blames ‘Enemies of Nigeria’ for Fire at Dangote Refinery

A Northern group, Arewa Think Tank (ATTK), yesterday said that those who do not want the owner of Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote to succeed were behind the fire incident that occurred on a part of the refinery in Lagos.

The group which described such persons as ‘enemies of Nigeria’, added that they were also out to frustrate President Bola Tinubu’s government from succeeding in making socioeconomic life better for the citizenry.

In a statement by the Chief Convener of the group, Muhammad Yakubu, the think tank urged Aliko Dangote not to be disturbed by the incident.

“Enemies of Nigeria are at work, those who don’t want Dangote and Tinubu to succeed, Nigeria and Nigerians will eventually triumph. The fire is happening a few days after the owner of the refinery, Aliko Dangote explained how International Oil Companies (IOC) are trying to frustrate him.

“We want to urge Aliko Dangote not to be disturbed because the journey to success is full of challenges, and it is our belief that despite the fire gutted part of the refinery, it will bounce back to function soon.

“Saboteurs and enemies of progress will definitely be put to shame because that section of the refinery is still under construction aiming at easing the problem of fuel crisis in the country.

“It is unfortunate that some dubious persons wanted to destroy the refinery which is the world’s largest single-train refinery owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote who has been contributing to economic development of our dear country, Nigeria,” the group alleged.

The group expressed happiness that the fire which occurred at its effluent treatment plant was swiftly contained, and there was no recorded injury or body harm to all staff on duty.

“Nigerians should be grateful as a people that Aliko Dangote decided to create employment by citing the refinery in the country instead of taking it to neighbouring countries at the detriments of our own country.

“So we should be grateful to him for being patriotic by citing the refinery in

Lagos which is situated on a 6,180 acres (2,500 hectares) at the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lekki, Lagos state. It is supplied with crude oil by the largest sub-sea pipeline infrastructure of the world (1,100 km long). When fully operational it will provide 135,000 permanent jobs in the region.

“We still remember that sometimes in April this year, President Tinubu commended Dangote refinery for reducing the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel when Dangote announced a reduction in the price of diesel from N1,200 to N1,000 per litre.

“It is our belief that the significant reduction in the price of diesel is expected to positively affect all the spheres of the economy and ultimately reduce the high inflation rate in the country,” the group added.

It quoted Tinubu as also acknowledging the importance of the federal government’s 20 per cent stake in Dangote refinery and why such partnerships between public and private entities are essential to advancing the overall well-being of the country.

“So, for us at Arewa Think Tank, it is a big sabotage for unscrupulous elements to set the refinery ablaze at a time President Tinubu is determined to take Nigeria to the next level of socioeconomic advancement,” the statement said.