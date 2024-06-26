Uyi Akpata: Leader, Luminary and Legend

Sarah Iniewe

Uyi Akpata, the immediate past Country Senior Partner of PwC Nigeria, is set to retire on 30th June 2024. This marks the end of an impressive 40-year career with the Big Four firm. The reach of Uyi’s career extends far beyond the confines of the corporate world.

His transformational leadership left a lasting impact on everyone he encountered, from business leaders like Uju Ifejika, CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, to young Oweye Dorcas, a pupil of Christ Church Primary School in Sabo Molode, Ijebu-Ode. The scope of Uyi’s influence extends to helping to strengthen various sectors of the Nigerian economy. This is in addition to helping to shape the trajectory of various governments including sub-nationals, and positively influencing business leaders, colleagues, associates, friends, family, students, cricketers, and golfers, to mention but a few.

The Uyi Akpata’s story–one of vision, dedication, and relentless pursuit of making a positive impact–began in May 1964. Born in Benin City, Edo State, Uyi is the son of the late Justice Ephraim Akpata, a highly respected Justice of the Supreme Court and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the late Mrs. Patricia Akpata.

Uyi’s formative years were spent in Benin and Warri. He credits his grandmother for instilling strong values in him during his early childhood.

“My dad’s work as a judge required him to travel extensively”, Uyi explained. “So I was privileged to have my grandmother’s discipline and guidance during those formative years. Of course, my mother also played a significant role in shaping my values.”

Reflecting on his family upbringing, which instilled a strong sense of love and discipline, Uyi said: “It was fun—a combination of allowing you to thrive in whatever you want to do. But more importantly, making sure your academics were first on the agenda.”

This strong emphasis on education led him to Federal Government College (FGC) Warri for his A-Levels after completing his O-Levels at Edo College, Benin City. His academic achievements earned him a place at the University of Lagos, where he graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Becoming an accountant wasn’t a straightforward path for Uyi. His father believed Uyi’s talents were suited for law and actively encouraged him in that direction. After his A-Levels, his father even bought a JAMB form and filled it out for Law, hoping to steer Uyi’s path. However, having grown up witnessing his influential father’s hard work in the legal field, Uyi knew that wasn’t the life he desired. Inspired by his close friend, His Excellency Akinwunmi Ambode (former governor of Lagos state), Uyi secretly used his own money to purchase another JAMB application, choosing Accounting as his field of study.

His professional journey commenced at Coopers and Lybrand, a legacy firm of PwC, in October 1984. And his first assignment was in Kaduna, Nigeria. By 1986, Uyi had become a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and achieved the distinguished honour of being a Fellow of the Institute a few years after.

Uyi Akpata’s experience broadened significantly from 1988 to 1990 when he went on secondment to Liberia. An expat posting, which was previously the preserve of professionals from the UK firm. In Monrovia, he gained valuable exposure working with multinational corporations like Firestone and Mobil, while also building strong relationships. In 1990, Uyi Akpata rose to become a manager. After returning to Nigeria from Liberia just about the time the Civil War began in that country, with plans to seek other foreign engagement, providence will lead him to meeting his wife Obosa Akpata and that played a part in keeping him back in the country. Uyi credits the unwavering support of his wife as arguably the most significant factor, in his words, “behind and beside” his many achievements.

PwC provided Uyi with a platform to develop his well-rounded auditing expertise across various sectors, with a particular focus on the oil and gas industry. Uyi’s natural leadership talents were nurtured, allowing him to support major multinationals like ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ENI, as well as regional firms like Oando and Sahara Group. Through these engagements, Uyi not only made significant contributions to these companies but also played a key role in advancing professional accounting standards in Nigeria.

Uyi’s hard work and leadership skills propelled him through the ranks at PwC Nigeria. His expertise, combined with his leadership qualities, earned him a place on the global PwC oil and gas leadership team. Throughout his rise in the firm, he held several significant leadership roles, including Head of Energy Utilities and Mining Services; Chairman of the Governance Board of PwC Africa Central, playing a key role in negotiations that led to the creation of PwC Africa; and Deputy Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria.

On July 1, 2014, Uyi Akpata was named Country Senior Partner for PwC Nigeria and Regional Senior Partner for the West Market Area. This well-deserved appointment was a testament to his dedication and impactful contributions to the growth of the firm. Over the next nine years, Uyi steered the affairs of PwC Nigeria with stellar leadership, transforming the company into the premier professional services firm in the country.

Uyi Akpata’s distinguished career and life have been marked by numerous accolades and recognitions, reflecting his significant contributions to accounting and beyond. He established the PwC Experience Center Lagos, a hub for innovation and technology, and provided business advisory services to Lagos and Edo States, supporting sustainable policies and projects. As a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), he has contributed to various ICAN initiatives and boards. He instituted a 10-million-naira endowment fund for ICAN students in governance and ethics. He led several community-driven initiatives, including the private sector-driven Ebola response efforts and charitable programmes. He also inspired PwC’s sponsorship of various initiatives, including the support of chess, journalism, the Youth of Enterprise Internship Programme, Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce Tech Academy, and the GenU Programme with UNICEF. Under his leadership, PwC Nigeria became a leading employer, supporting young professionals’ development and continuous growth. His efforts earned PwC several recognitions, including Jobberman’s 2018 top 10 places to work in Nigeria and the “Best Company for Working Moms” award from Working Moms Africa Magazine.

Acknowledging the support of Tola Ogundipe, his late deputy senior partner, Uyi Akpata, reflected on his tenure’s successes with gratitude. As he looked back on his accomplishments, three things stood out to him: handing over the firm to a capable new leadership, the significant growth in gender diversity, and the exceptional people of PwC.

He recalled a key moment in 2013 when a new joiner asked him a question that stuck with him. During his strategy presentation to the class, he proudly displayed a slide showing the firm’s leadership, but a lady in the audience pointed out the glaring absence of female partners. Though taken aback, Uyi responded diplomatically, highlighting PwC’s commitment to creating opportunities for growth. However, the question lingered in his mind, and he recognised a pressing issue that needed attention.

“I wish I could remember the lady’s name,” Uyi said. “I also wish I could go back and show her our numbers now and thank her for asking that question”.

It was a turning point, which highlighted the need to do more to address the business issue of gender diversity in PwC’s leadership. At the time, the new joiners were evenly split between men and women, and Uyi was determined to do more in ensuring PwC didn’t lose its top female talent as they advanced in their careers. Under his leadership, the firm made a conscious effort to promote gender diversity. Fast forward eight years after his tenure, and the results were remarkable– 33% of PwC’s leaders were women, a testament to Uyi’s dedication to creating a more inclusive work environment.

Beyond his professional life, Uyi was a passionate sportsman, former Captain of the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section in 2003/2004, and current President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation. He founded the Promoting Ethics Through Sports (PETS) Foundation with his wife, Obosa, supporting the development of cricket in schools and providing scholarships to students in Edo State. Uyi’s contributions to business and society were recognised with an honorary doctorate degree in Management Science from Well Spring University in 2018.

Looking ahead to the future, Uyi is keen to dedicate more time to his passion for cricket, driving transformation in the sport across Nigeria and the region. He also looks forward to spending quality time with his loved ones, cherishing precious moments with family.

As Uyi takes a bow, leaving the stage, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations to pursue excellence and make an impact on society. His mentorship and leadership at PwC will continue to guide the next generation of professionals towards excellence and growth. What will be missed the most is his consummate professionalism, leadership, and friendship, which earned him the alliterative titles of leader, luminary, and legend.

.Sarah Iniewe is a media and public relations professional based in Lagos