Students, Gwallameji Residents Protest Incessant Armed Robbery Attacks, Rape

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Apparently disturbed by incessant armed robbery attacks in Gwallameji community, the settlement hosting the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, students and other residents of the community yesterday trooped to the main gate of the institution, blocked the federal highway to protest.

THISDAY checks revealed that the protest was against several cases of armed robbery attacks on about 35 different students lodges in Gwallameji, located outside the campus of the polytechnic in the state capital.

THISDAY learnt that the protesters used old tyres and other items to block free-flow of traffic on the busy Bauchi -Tafawa Balewa road thereby paralysing commercial and social activities for a few hours before the arrival of a team police personnel which used canisters of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Their grouse was that over time, the night intruders have continued to attack and incessantly raping ladies and robbing occupants of some of the lodges at the students’ area and carting away valuables.

The students, who were in the school attending lectures and other academic activities quickly rushed out in droves for fear of the unknown.

From the main gate to the small gate, fierce and angry-looking anti-riot policemen in three Hilux vans were seen stationed at the gate.

Most of the shops around the gate were immediately closed down while some of them were halfway opened.

Traders, who came for the weekly Gwallameji market situated opposite the Federal Polytechnic main gate, also packed up their goods for fear of any escalation of the incident.

Police reportedly fired teargas canisters to disperse the angry protesting students who immediately took to their heels coughing and blocking their noses with their hands and handkerchiefs, causing pandemonium in the area as many scampered for safety.

THISDAY saw policemen at the scene of the blockade trying to open up the road to motorists by removing the blocks, wood and all the students used to block the road with.

A student, who did not mention his name to THISDAY, said that the students came out to protest the attacks on their lodges but the police fired teargas at them, and this further angered them.

He said that the latest attacks were carried out early hours of yesterday by suspected armed robbers who were about 40 to 50 in number.

According to him, “These people (armed robbers) stormed the students’ village and attacked many lodges. I don’t know how many lodges they attacked but I know they are many. They were about 40 to 50 in number and they were well armed.”

He further declared that: “We need government’s urgent intervention. They should provide security for students and residents of Gwallameji.”

Another student said that: “Several times, these people would attack student lodges, rape female students and cart away their valuables. There have been times where some students were injured during these attacks.”

Meanwhile, the village head of the community appealed to security agencies in the state to focus on the area considering its cosmopolitan status which made it opened to various forms of criminal attacks.

He called for the citing of a police outpost in the area because, according to him, the Yelwa Police Division is far away from the area making response to distress calls slow.

However, unconfirmed reports have it that one out of the people attacked during the robbery operation died of wounds following the several stabs by the attackers.