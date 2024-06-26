  • Wednesday, 26th June, 2024

Propel Applauds Elegbeleye on Record Number NPFL Matches Live Streaming 

Featured | 9 mins ago

Femi Solaja

A major feat in live coverage of matches of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) was accomplished on the final matchday of the 2023/24:season by Propel Sports Africa which streamed nine of the 10 games in its NPFL_Live app.

It is an achievement that got stakeholders applauding the NPFL Streaming Broadcast partners as such number of matches have never been achieved on any platform in the history of the league.

Chairman of Propel Sports, Basil Kabbani, explained that the company chose the final day to push for total coverage to ensure that millions of soccer loving Nigerians are able to see their beloved teams perform and watch the final climax to the season.

“With the most sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras employed, we aimed to make Nigeria one of the world leaders in sports broadcasting, and Propel salutes the wisdom and courage of NPFL Chairman, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye and the NPFL board, GTI and the President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau in championing this fabulous initiative”, Kabbani remarked.

He assured the clubs and fans that Propel would be investing more on infrastructure to ensure seemless Streaming of more matches  in the new season.

“We look forward to the 2024/2025 season and beyond for further growth and success as we seek to invest in more sophisticated infrastructure to offer viewers an improved broadcast on the OTT platform,” he continued.

He went on  to describe the just ended season as a learning curve which turned out to be a huge success.

“It is the first time in Africa, if not globally, that AI Cameras have been deployed in this magnitude to cover over 300 matches in a season and we are proud of our Nigerian crew who learnt and operated the facilities within a very short period”, the Propel boss reflected.

He said the company investment includes the deployment of 10  AI Cameras in Nigeria; hiring and training over 80 Technicians and Commentators and investment in local telecommunications and Starlinks for broadcast streaming uploads.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.