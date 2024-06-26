Propel Applauds Elegbeleye on Record Number NPFL Matches Live Streaming 

Femi Solaja

A major feat in live coverage of matches of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) was accomplished on the final matchday of the 2023/24:season by Propel Sports Africa which streamed nine of the 10 games in its NPFL_Live app.

It is an achievement that got stakeholders applauding the NPFL Streaming Broadcast partners as such number of matches have never been achieved on any platform in the history of the league.

Chairman of Propel Sports, Basil Kabbani, explained that the company chose the final day to push for total coverage to ensure that millions of soccer loving Nigerians are able to see their beloved teams perform and watch the final climax to the season.

“With the most sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras employed, we aimed to make Nigeria one of the world leaders in sports broadcasting, and Propel salutes the wisdom and courage of NPFL Chairman, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye and the NPFL board, GTI and the President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau in championing this fabulous initiative”, Kabbani remarked.

He assured the clubs and fans that Propel would be investing more on infrastructure to ensure seemless Streaming of more matches in the new season.

“We look forward to the 2024/2025 season and beyond for further growth and success as we seek to invest in more sophisticated infrastructure to offer viewers an improved broadcast on the OTT platform,” he continued.

He went on to describe the just ended season as a learning curve which turned out to be a huge success.

“It is the first time in Africa, if not globally, that AI Cameras have been deployed in this magnitude to cover over 300 matches in a season and we are proud of our Nigerian crew who learnt and operated the facilities within a very short period”, the Propel boss reflected.

He said the company investment includes the deployment of 10 AI Cameras in Nigeria; hiring and training over 80 Technicians and Commentators and investment in local telecommunications and Starlinks for broadcast streaming uploads.