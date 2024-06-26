Northern Group Passes Vote of Confidence on IGP Egbetokun

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The Northern Youth Association of Nigeria has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard any calls for sack of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun and order full-scale investigations into allegations of corruption in the constable recruitment exercise.

Speaking to Journalists in Bauchi, Tuesday, the president of the group, Comrade Godiya T. Adams, said the call for the sack of the IGP was uncalled for and selfish.

“Permit me to thank you all, members of the press present at this briefing, I salute your sagacity at making sure the right information is passed to the public,” he stated.

According to him, “Our attention has, in recent days, been drawn to news making rounds of a group of unpatriotic and disgruntled individuals asking President Tinubu for the sack of the IGP.

“Here, we want to state without equivocation, fear or favour, that such actions is not only malicious but selfish and self-centered and we are hereby calling on our father, the President and Commander in Chief to disregard such action and to even call such individuals to order as their actions undermines the effort of the IGP to bring the Nigerian Police to global reckoning.”

“We are very much aware of the irregularities and corruptions perpetrated by these elements of retrogressive character in the conduct of the recruitment processes of citizens into the Nigerian Police and the only crime of the IGP was to reject such flawed processes. As Nigerians, we want to assure the IGP that we are solidly behind him on this as things must been done in the proper way.

“There have been positives with the Nigerian Police under the stewardship of IGP Kayode Egbetokun and Nigerians are very happy with the way the Police have conducted themselves in the discharge of their duties.

“We urge the IGP to remain focused on giving Nigerians the best police/citizens relationship as these individuals might stop at nothing to tarnish his hard reputation as a police chief of impeccable antecedents.

“We call on Mr. President to constitute a panel of investigation that will properly look into these allegations of misconduct and corruption that had marred the recruitment process and bring defaulters to book.”