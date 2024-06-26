NBA Draft: Will Bronny Join Dad LeBron at Lakers?

The American National Basketball Association (NBA) draft takes place this week and many fans will be eager to find out where LeBron James’ son Bronny ends up. The first-round draft starts today, June 26, with the second round on Thursday 27.

One common theory is that Bronny could be picked by the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside his father for what is predicted to be LeBron’s final year on-court.

The 19-year-old has completed his first year of college basketball with the University of Southern California Trojans, where he averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game.

Unlike his father, who stands at 6ft 9in and is the NBA’s leading all-time scorer, Bronny is 6ft 1in and is more of a defensive player.

However, being the son of a four-time NBA champion and four-time Most Valuable Player brings extra attention along with it.

Bronny has 7.7 million Instagram followers and pundits have followed his journey for years.

Despite that, his path has not been entirely smooth. Bronny had a cardiac arrest in training last July, meaning he was only cleared to return to basketball last November, having been found to have a congenital heart defect.

Lakers veteran LeBron, 39, is likely entering the final year of his career and could become a free agent this summer by declining his $51.4m (£40.6m) player option when the window opens at the end of June.

But could Bronny be used as a makeweight to tempt LeBron into a new contract?

Following the All-Star game in 2022, the four-time NBA champion told reporters, “my last year will be played with my son”.

Earlier this month, the Lakers named television pundit and former player JJ Redick, who also co-hosts a basketball podcast alongside James, as their new head coach.

With no prior coaching experience, the 40-year-old former Orlando Magic and LA Clippers shooting guard may look to build a team around LeBron.

The Lakers have the number 17 and number 55 picks in the draft . They are also one of only two teams, along with the Phoenix Suns, who Bronny has worked out with before the draft.