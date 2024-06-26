Minor’ Fire Incident at New Oil Refinery Fully Contained, Says Dangote

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The management of the Dangote Refinery Wednesday said the fire incident, which occurred at its $19 billion new oil refinery in Lagos, has been contained.

A video in circulation online had shown a billow of smoke from the 650,000 bpd facility and a number of workers watching from outside the plant.

However, a brief statement from the spokesman of the company, Anthony Chiejina, stressed that the incident was a minor one and did not disrupt the company’s operations.

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) today Wednesday, June 26. There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty,” the statement added.