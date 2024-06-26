  • Wednesday, 26th June, 2024

Minor’ Fire Incident at New Oil Refinery Fully Contained, Says Dangote

Nigeria | 28 mins ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

The management of the Dangote Refinery Wednesday said the fire incident, which occurred at its $19 billion new oil refinery in Lagos, has been contained.

A video in circulation online had shown a billow of smoke from the 650,000 bpd facility and a number of workers watching from outside the plant.

However, a brief statement from the spokesman of the company, Anthony Chiejina, stressed that the incident was a minor one and did not disrupt the company’s operations.

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) today Wednesday, June 26. There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty,” the statement added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.