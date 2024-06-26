Marwa: NDLEA Records 52,901 Arrests, Secures 9,000 Convictions in Three Years

* Says agency destroys 1,057 hectares of cannabis farms

* Steps up war against drug abuse with inter-ministerial committee, alternative development programme

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has effected the arrest of 52,901 alleged drug traffickers, including 48 barons, and obtained over 9,000 convictions of suspects in the last three years.

The Agency’s Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), disclosed this on Wednesday in his welcome address at the 2024 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Reeling out the achievements of the NDLEA under his watch in the last three years, Marwa said the agency’s offensive action has resulted in the seizure of over 7.6 million kilogrammes of assorted illicit substances, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and cannabis.

According to him, the agency’s success in prosecution is a testament to its commitment to bringing drug criminals to justice, adding that with a conviction rate of over 70%, NDLEA has secured convictions for 9,000 suspects, including drug lords and cartels.

Justifying the theme for this year’s International Day, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, Marwa said efforts of achieving a drug free Nigeria is being led with preventive steps, one of which has been blocking distribution channels.

His words: “The imperative to invest in prevention is dictated by evidence-based results that have shown that prevention is far more cost effective than dealing with the consequences of drug use disorder. Because, after all, prevention is better than cure.

“At NDLEA, drug use prevention lies at the heart of our strategy in addressing the drug problem as it is: far more effective and cost-efficient to prevent drug abuse than to deal with its consequences. As part of the reforms being undertaken in the Agency in the last three years, with the support of the Federal Government and various stakeholders, we have invested in prevention programmes.

“In consonance with the theory of demand and supply, we have employed balanced approach in our prevention efforts by making sure that drug demand reduction efforts complement the supply reduction efforts.

“Just as we invest resources in the prevention of abuse and trafficking of illicit substances, we are also not relenting in our effort to cut off supply channels and dismantle trafficking networks. After all, when you cut off drug supplies, you deny users availability and access to them, including insurgents, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and sundry criminals who rely on drugs to foster their criminalities.

“The magnitude of our effort is reflected in the statistics of our drug supply reduction activities. We have arrested 52,901 drug traffickers, including 48 barons, in three and a half years. Over 9,000 of the suspects have been convicted in court. We have also seized over the same periods 7.6 million kilogrammes of assorted illicit substances.”

The NDLEA, he also said, has launched an offensive operation targeting cannabis farms at the source, adding that the effort has led to the destruction of about 1,057 hectares of cannabis farms in the past three years.

He, however, disclosed that the agency is also planning an alternative development programme to persuade cannabis farmers to grow cash crops instead, with incentives attached.

Marwa said the programme is crucial, as the 2018 national drug use survey revealed that 10.6 million Nigerians aged between 15 and 64 abused cannabis, out of a total of 14.3 million drug abusers.

He said: “An aspect of our offensive action operation also targets cannabis sativa at source to prevent it from reaching our cities and streets. In this regard, we continually locate and destroy cannabis farms deep in the forests where they are cultivated. So far, we have destroyed 1,057 hectares of cannabis farms in the past three years.

“As we speak, we are also ramping up plans for an alternative development programme, which aims at persuading cannabis farmers to accept and grow cash crops and forgo the cultivation of the psychoactive plant.

“Of course, this will go with certain incentives. Alternative development is very important when we consider that out of 14.3 million Nigerians aged 15-64 that abused drugs as per the last national drug use survey of 2018, 10.6 million of them actually abused cannabis.”

Marwa further disclosed that the Agency has established an inter-ministerial committee known as the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative, aimed at strengthening the coordination of drug control efforts in the country.

According to him, the committee, which he chairs, comprises relevant ministries, departments and agencies, crucial to drug abuse prevention, including the Federal Ministries of Health and Social Welfare, Education, Women Affairs, Information, Youths and agencies like NAFDAC and NACA, among others.

“This inter-ministerial approach aims to share best practices, mobilize resources, and tackle the multifaceted challenge of drug abuse.

“NDLEA’s efforts have been recognized by international partners, including the European Union, UNODC and the US-DEA, among others. The agency’s collaboration with foreign law enforcement agencies has led to the arrest and prosecution of Nigerian drug traffickers abroad.

“The agency’s drug demand reduction efforts have also yielded significant results, with over 33,453 individuals counselled, treated, and rehabilitated in NDLEA’s 30 rehabilitation centres nationwide.

“This is a significant achievement for Nigeria and a testament to our commitment to a drug-free society. We will continue to intensify our efforts to prevent drug abuse and illicit trafficking, and to bring drug criminals to justice,” Marwa further said.