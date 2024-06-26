In View of Recent Devts, Atiku Seeks Reform, Protection of Traditional Institutes

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





In apparent references to the threat to depose the sultan of Sokoto and the crisis rocking the Kano Emirate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubukar, has called for protection and reformation of the traditional institutions in the country

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, explained that though there was no constitutional roles for traditional institutions, it was clear that they perform a crucial role in governance.

He specifically called for the protection of the traditional rulers from the arbitrariness of state governments, while appealing to state governments to give respect to the traditional institutions.

In a statement personally signed, Atiku said, “Recent developments in the country has seen a growing tendency of state governments exerting influence in distorting the modalities of enthroning traditional stools.

“It is a reality that stares us in the face from every corner of the country. While it is understandable that the institutions of traditional rulership is in the exclusive purview of the state government, although through the local government authorities, it must be established that traditional institutions constitute a component of our governance structure.

“And thus, traditional institutions must be protected from the arbitrariness of state governments that threaten their stability. When the structure of ascension of traditional rulers is unstable, it will become equally difficult to maintain peace and orderliness in communities.

“Although our constitution, in its current format, does not ascribe any recognition to traditional institutions, yet our experiences show clearly that they perform enormous roles in the economic life of their domains, as well as maintenance of peace and security in communities.

“I wish to remind that the traditional institutions formed the governance structures before the advent of the colonialists. And they governed well. Consequently, they are institutions we must protect and preserve and not destroy.

“It is, therefore, on this basis that I lean towards the advocacy that calls for constitutional reform that will not just recognise traditional institutions in our body of laws but also define the responsibilities of their offices,” Atiku stressed.