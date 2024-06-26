Group to Commence Anambra Schools’ Campaign Against Drug Abuse

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





The Adorable Foundation International (AFI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has disclosed it is starting a school-to-school campaign in Anambra State to sensitize students on the dangers of drug Abuse.

The founder of the organization, Princess Ada Amam, revealed this during a press conference in Awka, yesterday, to introduce the group’s beauty pageant which will hold, Wednesday, to mark the International Drug-free Day.

She said: “We are here to introduce to you the Queen of ASACADA beauty pageant, which is a brain child of AFI. ASACADA means A Societal Awareness Campaign Against Drug Abuse.

“We noticed that drug abuse among young people is on the rise, and this is not limited to males only, but females too. The goal is to fight drug abuse using the youths who are those mostly involved.

“The pageant will come up on Wednesday and one of the many contestants will be crowned as Queen of ASACADA, and the winner will move from school to school to sensitize students on the dangers of drug abuse.”

Amam said the group was founded in 2017 by like minds who came together to help drug agencies like the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) sensitize youths against use of illicit drugs.

President of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) youth wing, Mr. Ken Okoli, described the project as a laudable one, promising to join in advocating against drug abuse in all the communities, insisting that youths must be part of the campaign.

He said: “Peer group pressure is the biggest influence in drug abuse. We must let our youths know that drug can take their vision and mission in life.

“Drug abuse has caused a lot and the bad thing is that the ladies are more in number in the drug abuse these days.

“The wife of the governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, is an advocate of healthy living and campaigns against drug Abuse.

“I promise to facilitate a meeting between this group and the next Queen of ASACADA, so that you can receive the support you need to be able to carry out the campaign against drug abuse in your school-to-school campaign exercise.”