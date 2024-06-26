Family Alleges Forceful Arrest of Son, Army Links Arrest to IPOB Activities

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The family of Obinna Obi yesterday alleged that the military forcefully whisked away their son to an unknown location. Obinna Obi, an architect, is the President General of Umuaku Isuochi Development Union, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

A statement by the family further said that their son was forcefully whisked away by military personnel led by a major without disclosing his offence or where they were taking him. The statement captioned “Save Our Souls,” also disclosed that Obi was arrested by the army and tied on their truck and drove away.

The family said: “Nobody knows where they have taken him, nobody knows his whereabouts up till now. His wife and children are in severe panic and can’t sleep anymore. Our aged mum in the village is equally in shock and panic over the sudden action of the military. Little information we got is that this raid was carried out by an army major that is in charge of a military post at Lomara junction, along Isuochi.”

They further disclosed that he was picked up in Umuaku Market Square in front of his friend’s supermarket in broad day light.

The family noted that he was in the village for his routine visit and meetings as the President General, when he was whisked away. His friends, the family said, couldn’t prevent the arrest because the soldier were shooting sporadically.

But when contacted, the Director Army Public Relations, Maj Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the arrest.

Nwachukwu said: “The information currently at my disposal is that Frank Obinna was arrested yesterday by troops during a raid operation in conjunction with other security agencies and Vigilance at Umuaku Isuochi, in Umunneochi LGA of Abia State.”

The Army Spokesperson noted that Obi was allegedly linked to coordination of IPOB/ ESN nefarious activities and camps in Umunneochi general area and presently in troops’ custody for further investigations.