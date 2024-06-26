Dexdee Court Enters Benin Property Market

Bennett Oghifo

The real estate market in Benin City has gotten bolder with the introduction of an exquisite property known as the Dexdee Court that is located in the lush landscape of Ekae GRA in the city.

Interestingly, the block of flats is located at Dexdee Golf Resort, Ekae, overlooking the 9hole golf course. The Resort is fenced and has a C of O.

The facility is being built off-plan and because of the few units available, it’s first come first served, said the Chief Executive Officer of Dexdee Fountains Estates Ltd, Desmond Odiase, owner of the property.

The first phase of the Court has a block of 12 flats of 2 bedrooms and each comes with a living room, two bedrooms, a kitchen and three toilets.

Residents of this fine piece of real estate would have access to the Resort’s golf course, tennis court, bicycle precinct at discounted rates.

The resort is 25 minutes from the Benin City Ring Road/Oba Palace and 22 minutes from the Benin City Airport.

The flats are being developed off plan and completion period is 18 months. Subscribers are required to pay in four installments- 40%; 30%; 20%; and 10% the collection of keys.

“Upon completion you are allowed to use your flat for serviced apartment and rake in a minimum of N24 million/year. Cost of the flat off plan is N56 million,” Odiase said.