Zaccagni’s Last-gasp Equaliser Sends Italy to Last 16

Mattia Zaccagni scored in the final minute of stoppage time on Monday night as Italy broke Croatia’s hearts with a late equaliser that ensures the defending champions progress to the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Luka Modric had thought he had won it for Croatia to send them through as runners-up in Group B when he slammed a shot into the roof of the net early in the second half.

That came after he had seen a penalty saved, but the swift response to that setback looked like it would be enough for the Croatians.

But Italy levelled in stoppage time when Zaccagni curled home in the 98th minute to ensure they go through with group winners Spain.

It was a cruel blow for Croatia, who had been minutes away from progressing but two points is now unlikely to be enough to finish as one of the best third-placed teams.

The result means Italy will play Switzerland in the last 16 on Saturday, 29 June.

