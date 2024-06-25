Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which reconvened Tuesday (today) six weeks after the last meeting.

The meeting, holding at the Council Chambers, is being attended by almost all members of the cabinet, with the exception of Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who were not on seat at the commencement of the meeting.

Those attending the meeting also include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SSG), Senator George Akume; the President’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and Head of Service, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Yemi Esan.

The last FEC meeting, which considered a huge number of memoranda, held for two conservative days, Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 of May, discussing various critical issues of state.

At the conclusion of the two-day meeting in May, over 20 memoranda were considered and approved, including a new initiative by the Nigerian government aimed at driving economic growth through investment in housing and infrastructure projects.

Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris, had on October 16, 2023, explained that the FEC will meet only when there are memoranda to consider.

According to him, “The president has approved that the Federal Executive Council meeting will now be happening on Mondays as against the traditional Wednesdays that we are used to.

“So FEC meetings have been moved to Mondays. Of course that does not mean that it has to happen every week. If there are no issues to discuss, it will be skipped to next week.”

Today’s meeting is coming in the wake of soaring inflation, an unresolved national minimum wage issue, and other socio-economic challenges.