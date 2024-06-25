Ohanaeze: Three South-east Governors Sabotaging Efforts to Secure Kanu’s Release

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki





The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has alleged that three Governors of the South east region and some National assembly members, were allegedly plotting to scuttle the out-of-court settlement between the federal government and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement by the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the body noted the governors and other political leaders were obstructing the progress towards Kanu’s freedom, because of their personal interest and avarice.

He, however, warned all those who seek to obstruct Nnamdi Kanu’s release to be mindful of the repercussions of their actions as the body would sanction them.

“The recent developments surrounding the possible out-of-court settlements between the federal government and Nnamdi Kanu have brought a glimmer of hope to Nigerians and Ndigbo alike.

“The Federal High Court Abuja’s decision to adjourn the proceedings till September 2024, with the directive to both parties to explore negotiations and settlements, indicates a potential path towards justice and reconciliation.

“However, amidst this ray of hope, there are troubling signs of dissent and selfish motives within certain quarters. Some Southeast Governors, along with political elites and misguided elders, seem intent on obstructing the progress toward Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom.

“These individuals, driven by personal interests and avarice, are unwilling to relinquish their grip on power and wealth, even at the expense of justice and peace.

“Additionally, criminals disguising themselves as Biafra agitators, such as Simon Ekpa and his cohorts, continue to perpetrate acts of violence and criminality, further exacerbating the already dire security situation in the Southeast.

“We express our deep concern over the actions of a particular Southeast Governor, who has consistently impeded Nnamdi Kanu’s release since May 2022 for selfish political reasons and fear of Kanu’s opposition to his government.

“The missed opportunity during Former President Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi for the commissioning of the Ebionyi International Airport on 5th May 2022, due to the governor’s interference, is a clear indication of political sabotage.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo will not stand idly by as these governors continue to undermine the interests of the people for their gains,” it said,

The group also added that the people of the Southeast were weary of the ongoing insecurity challenges and economic disruptions that have plagued the region and any attempts to subvert the process towards peace and justice would not be tolerated.