  • Tuesday, 25th June, 2024

FG Bans Single-use Plastics in MDAs

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Federal Government on Tuesday announced a ban on single-use plastics in all its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). 

Minister of State for Environment, Adekunle Salako, who made this known to newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja emphasized that the ban aligns with the government’s broader plastic waste management strategy. 

According to him, “this initiative demonstrates our commitment to addressing the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution”.

The Minister highlighted the severity of plastic pollution in Nigeria, describing it as “a major issue in our country”.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.