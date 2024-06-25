FG Bans Single-use Plastics in MDAs

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government on Tuesday announced a ban on single-use plastics in all its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Minister of State for Environment, Adekunle Salako, who made this known to newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja emphasized that the ban aligns with the government’s broader plastic waste management strategy.

According to him, “this initiative demonstrates our commitment to addressing the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution”.

The Minister highlighted the severity of plastic pollution in Nigeria, describing it as “a major issue in our country”.

Details later…