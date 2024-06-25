Balogun: Ojude Oba Festival Fosters Unity and Economic Growth

The annual Ojude Oba Festival, a vibrant celebration of Ijebu culture and tradition, recently concluded with great success. The festival attracted thousands of participants and visitors who showcased elaborate traditional attires, captivating dances, music, and impressive equestrian displays.

Affirming the economic and social development potential that could be harnessed from the festival through tourism, Ogun State Governor, Adedapo Abiodun, committed to elevating the Ojude Oba Festival to a global stage. He envisions the festival as a permanent fixture on the international tourism calendar and its listing as one of the festivals backed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Central to the festival’s enduring legacy is the Regberegbe system, a tradition of age-grade solidarity and mutual support. Historically rooted in communal labour practices, the Regberegbe has evolved into a symbol of community cooperation, fostering social bonds and collective responsibility. This unique social structure empowers individuals. It has contributed to the overall resilience and development of the Ijebu community for centuries.

FCMB Group Plc, a major sponsor of the Ojude Oba festival, recognises the festival’s significant contribution to social cohesion and development. By celebrating shared cultural heritage, promoting unity among diverse groups, and strengthening community bonds, the Ojude Oba festival fosters a favourable environment for socioeconomic development.