NBA Nigeria Celebrates Boston Celtics’ 18th NBA Championship Win

National Basketball Association (NBA) Nigeria recently hosted an exhilarating watch party celebrating the Boston Celtics’ historic 18th NBA Championship win.

The event, held on June 14, 2024, brought together basketball fans from across Lagos to witness and revel in this significant achievement in NBA history.

The watch party, held at the Maradiva Hall provided fans with a dynamic and immersive experience, featuring live game screenings, interactive activities, and a vibrant atmosphere that captured the excitement of the NBA Finals.

The final viewing was met with enthusiastic cheers and applause from the attendees, marking a memorable moment for all present and to wrap up the night a phenomenal performance from Pheelz.

Prominent figures and celebrities like Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, Tobi Bakre, Dotun and so many more were spotted at the event.