  • Monday, 24th June, 2024

IRF Promotes Sustainable Agriculture, Others  

Business | 1 hour ago

The Intergenerational Rescue Foundation (IRF) has started preparation for the Agroween 2024, aimed at celebrating the country’s food, agriculture, innovation, and sustainability.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer of IRF,  Mrs Bimbola Bolaji-Aghahowa, Agroween is a revolutionary initiative that aims to address food insecurity, shortage, wastage, and hunger while promoting agriculture and sustainable farming practices.

“Agroween 2024 promises to be an exciting and impactful event, featuring exhibitions, equipment displays, parades and interactive sessions on sustainable agricultural practices,” she noted.

Bolaji-Aghahowa stated that the event would bring together stakeholders in the food and agricultural industry, including young farmers, researchers, food entrepreneurs, and agricbusinesses.

 “We aim to inspire a new generation of farmers, entrepreneurs, and sustainability advocates, ultimately contributing to a food-secure and sustainable future,” she said.

She disclosed that during the 2024 Agroween, exhibitors will display their harvest, food, or farm produce and participate in a bazaar, subsidized sale, auction or donation to Agroween food pantries stationed in our member schools, or other community food pantries of choice, adding that the top five exhibitors will receive special category prizes worth millions of naira.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.