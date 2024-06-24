IRF Promotes Sustainable Agriculture, Others  

The Intergenerational Rescue Foundation (IRF) has started preparation for the Agroween 2024, aimed at celebrating the country’s food, agriculture, innovation, and sustainability.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer of IRF, Mrs Bimbola Bolaji-Aghahowa, Agroween is a revolutionary initiative that aims to address food insecurity, shortage, wastage, and hunger while promoting agriculture and sustainable farming practices.

“Agroween 2024 promises to be an exciting and impactful event, featuring exhibitions, equipment displays, parades and interactive sessions on sustainable agricultural practices,” she noted.

Bolaji-Aghahowa stated that the event would bring together stakeholders in the food and agricultural industry, including young farmers, researchers, food entrepreneurs, and agricbusinesses.

“We aim to inspire a new generation of farmers, entrepreneurs, and sustainability advocates, ultimately contributing to a food-secure and sustainable future,” she said.

She disclosed that during the 2024 Agroween, exhibitors will display their harvest, food, or farm produce and participate in a bazaar, subsidized sale, auction or donation to Agroween food pantries stationed in our member schools, or other community food pantries of choice, adding that the top five exhibitors will receive special category prizes worth millions of naira.