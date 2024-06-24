InfraCredit Gets $15m Infrastructure Financing Facility from AfDB 

Nume Ekeghe

InfraCredit, a ‘AAA’ rated specialised infrastructure credit guarantee institution, has announce the successful completion of a $15 million subordinated unsecured 10-year facility with the African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

InfraCredit in a statement said the strategic partnership marks the second investment by AfDB following an initial $10 million facility in 2020.

Director General, African Development Bank Group, Mr. Lamin Barrow, expressed the bank’s satisfaction with this operation, and at the time of the signing ceremony of the facility, said. “Our support to institutions such as InfraCredit clearly demonstrates the importance of promoting innovative and scalable solutions to leverage pools of capital from domestic institutional investors, and position local capital markets as viable alternative source of long-term funding to bridge the continent’s huge infrastructure deficit.

“Specifically, the $15 million facility strengthens InfraCredit’s capital base and supports its mission to bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure financing gap. The facility will boost private sector financing for critical infrastructure projects across sectors such as power, renewable energy, telecommunications, healthcare, green housing, and transportation. Following this facility investment, InfraCredit’s funded capital base will increase to $187m (c. N264 billion). This investment by AfDB underscores its confidence in InfraCredit’s robust business fundamentals and commitment to sustainable development. By leveraging domestic capital markets, InfraCredit aims to deepen the local debt capital market, attracting long-term investors and fostering economic growth.”

Over the past 7 years, InfraCredit’s guarantees have facilitated access to N218 billion ($445 million) in local currency finance for 12 first-time issuers and over 20 infrastructure projects. InfraCredit’s support enabled Nigeria’s first 15-year green infrastructure bond and extended corporate bond tenors beyond market norms to 20 years.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of InfraCredit, Chinua Azubike, “We are delighted by AfDB’s confidence in our business model, which has successfully facilitated private sector investment in impactful infrastructure projects and InfraCredit’s clean energy roadmap that has accelerated green finance for climate-aligned infrastructure, fostering SME growth, job creation, sustainable energy access, and overall economic development. Despite challenging market conditions, we have consistently demonstrated strong fundamentals, solid portfolio performance, a proven track record, and profitability. The further expansion of our capital base by this facility will bolster our ability to support access to long-term local currency domestic credit for our rapidly growing pipeline of infrastructure projects currently worth over N839billion ($579million), fostering job creation and economic growth.”