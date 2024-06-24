Bauchi  to Revive Tourism Sector

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State government has completed plans to revitalise its tourism sector as part of efforts to attract tourists from all over the world.

The State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Abdul Hassan, made the disclosure while receiving tourism ambassadors from the state who visited him at his office yesterday.

Hassan emphasised that the state is dedicated to tapping into its vast tourism potential, citing ongoing projects such as the renovation of the renowned Yankari Game Reserve, which has progressed to 50 per cent completion.

According to him, “The installation of solar power is set to resolve the longstanding issue of national grid inconsistencies.

“These developments signal a new era for tourism in Bauchi State, poised to showcase its unique cultural heritage and natural wonders to the world,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner urged the ambassadors to serve as tourism ambassadors for Bauchi State, sharing their experiences and spreading the word about the wonders of Yankari Game Reserve to the global community.

He also praised the General Manager of Yankari Game Reserve for his visionary leadership, and dedication to preserving and promoting the reserve’s natural beauty and cultural significance.

Muhammad Yusuf, who led a delegation to the commissioner’s office, stressed the vital role that tourism ambassadors play in ensuring the successful operation of Yankari Game Reserve and other tourist attractions in the state.

Yusuf is also optimistic that the state government’s current efforts will lead to a substantial increase in revenue for Yankari Game Reserve, potentially surpassing other sectors.