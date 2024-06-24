Airports Touts, Extortionists: Practical Steps Underway to Stem Ugly Tide, Says Keyamo

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, yesterday expressed sadness over the prevalence rate of touting and extortion at the country’s international airports, stating that the ministry shall soon unveil practical steps to stem the tide.



Keyamo lamented that he had received a series of complaints from Nigerians concerning both situations, saying it was giving the country a negative image.

According to him, “Just to set the records straight, most of the agencies involved in this menace are not under the control of the Aviation Ministry, though they are stationed at our airports.



“However, I have been working closely with other ministers, arms of government and agencies who are responsible for these agencies and a solution is in sight soon.

“We are all working under the coordination of the National Security Adviser who called a meeting a few days ago on this issue and we shall soon unveil practical steps being taken to stem this ugly tide. We thank Nigerians for their eternal vigilance on this issue.”



Keyamo, who registered his displeasure over the development in a post on X, formerly Twitter, added: “I have received several complaints about the menace of begging and extortion at our international airports by a few unscrupulous persons who give all of us a bad image.

“My phones are beeping every minute with messages about this from well-meaning Nigerians. We shall soon unveil practical steps being taken to stem this ugly tide. We thank Nigerians for their eternal vigilance on this issue.”