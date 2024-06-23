Victor Osimhen’s Crude and Rude behaviour 

For a second, I thought it was the extremely popular but very crude and loud musician Portable that was ranting. The hair colour was similar, the wide opening of the mouth when spewing profanities and the spittle dropping on the camera screen all make up the visage that is Portable on a high.

But a clearer look showed that it was Victor Osimhen, the influential international footballer who has achieved so much on the international scene but who seems to perform subpar for the country. He was in a rage, he was mad at Finidi George, the hero and legend about something. He cursed and raved and shouted. ‘Ko ni da fun, iya laya anybody’ he echoed in motor park tout language as he railed against Finidi over something that could have been resolved with calm heads.

As I watched, I remembered what my friend and brother Obinna used to say while at the great University of Ibadan when annoyed by anybody: “Bath a pig, cloth a pig, a pig is a pig.”

Yes, my people, I am unashamed to tag this appellation to this massively talented footballer. One would have expected that with all of his international exposure playing, winning and dining with the very best in world football, the roughness would have been smoothed out. But no, his real self showed in that video and I am very happy to hear that he has been kicked off the national team until he apologises.

That was real crap, not expected of a man of his stature but as Obinna would say, “cloth a pig…” Mbok, complete am, I don tire.