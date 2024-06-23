FAAN Moves to Sack Touts, Extortionists from Airports, Launches Task Force

Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has taken a decisive step towards eliminating touting, extortion, and illicit activities at the airports by establishing a dedicated task force to monitor activities at the airports managed by the agency.



Reacting to reports of illicit activities going on at the various airports, the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, expressed her deep concern over the ongoing harassment and extortion of passengers at the airports.

She reiterated her commitment to creating a seamless and pleasant experience for travellers, adding that her administration has launched an extensive campaign to crack down on these illegal activities.



To spearhead this initiative is the Director of Special Duties at FAAN, Mr. Henry Agbebire, whom she said, has been appointed as the chairman of the task force.

Kuku has also declared her intention to personally engage with all government agencies operating at the airports to ensure compliance with the anti-touting and anti-extortion measures.



She warned all airport personnel, including FAAN staff, stressing that strict disciplinary actions would be taken against anyone found engaging in illicit practices.

She stressed that the era of business-as-usual is over and highlighted the administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct.



Furthermore, Kuku announced plans to establish magistrate courts at international airports to expedite the legal process for prosecuting offenders. The task force has been mandated to enforce discipline among airport staff and maintain a culture of professionalism at all levels.



In addition, she said dedicated phone lines and QR codes would be set up to provide passengers with a means of providing feedback on their airport experience. Furthermore, Kuku emphasised that all airport personnel must prominently display their on-duty cards and name tags for easy identification and accountability.

Kuku also reiterated FAAN’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and ensuring a safe and secure environment for all passengers and airport users.