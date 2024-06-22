Zamfara Begins Overhaul of Yariman Bakura Hospital

*Facility to serve as teaching hospital

Governor Dauda Lawal has commissioned the remodelling, upgrading and equipping the state-owned tertiary healthcare facility, Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.

A statement on Friday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that upgrade of the hospital would transform it into a teaching hospital for the Zamfara State University.

In his remarks at the at the event, Governor Lawal reassured that the reconstruction project will improve the referral system of the hospital for specialized care, increase the healthcare workforce and enhance service quality, resulting in better health care delivery outcomes.

According to the Governor, “we are here today to flag off the remodelling, upgrading and equipping of Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau.

“The work will consist of acquiring new medical equipment for the hospital which is a follow-up to our declaration of a state of emergency on the state’s health sector after that of education.

“This was necessitated by the enormous challenges we inherited in the sector when we took over the governance of the state.

“The hospital is in a dire straits despite its vital role in providing quality healthcare services to residents and visitors alike.

“Many of its structures are in disrepair, indicating an urgent need for attention. Additionally, the hospital lacks adequate laboratory facilities, hindering the staff’s ability to carry out essential diagnostic procedures effectively.

“Our aim is not only to safeguard the health and well-being of residents of the state and healthcare services providers but also to proactively address, manage and ultimately control the incidences of both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

“We intend to have a comprehensive healthcare approach that will encompass a spectrum of essential services, including the provision of essential medicines, preventive measures, repositioning of health policies, implementation of protocols on water sanitation and hygiene standards, treatment of health conditions, immunization programmes, comprehensive antenatal services, related nutrition intervention as well as strengthening of healthcare financing contributory model.

“As Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital is the only State-owned tertiary healthcare facility meant to offer specialized medical care involving complex procedures and treatments, alongside providing specialized residency training for healthcare professionals conducting research in various medical fields, it is imperative that we ensure the remodeling and upgrading of the hospital to enhance the referral system for specialist care, increase human resource for health and boost service quality utilization, leading to improved health outcomes.

“We intend to make Yariman Bakura the Zamfara State University Teaching Hospital as soon as the College of Medical Sciences commences its programmes.

“The components of the remodelling project will also include expansion and upgrading of existing structures, renovation and facelift of existing structures, completion of doctor’s quarters and the development of laboratory imaging along with facilities and hospital information management system.”