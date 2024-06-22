Maka: I Have No Regrets Quitting Law Practice for Music

Maka Sam-Ejehu, simply known as Maka, is renowned for her eclectic music genre, comprising of soul, hip-pop and jazz. Memorable moments have followed Maka since the release of her latest body of work, ‘Moments in Motion,’ a 10-track album she enlisted her long-time producer and friend, Teckzilla. Her sixth album and one that projects Maka’s unwavering dedication to her craft, captured in each song. The afro soul artiste speaks to Ferdinand Ekechukwu on why she makes music, her view as an independent artiste and more

Can you share with us the theme and some of the songs on the album?

‘Moments in Motion’ was more carefree when it came to the theme, rhythm and delivery of each song. The track, ‘He Loves Jesus’ is one of the songs that people hear and they just laugh- which is exactly what I expected. I also wanted to be blunt regarding some issues i am passionate about, like Cyber Bullying. I did this on the song ‘Attention’.

Which of the songs do you quite connect with the most?

That would be the song ‘Zero’. It’s a song about wanting nothing more than just peace, and blocking out all the noise. Throughout my career- especially as an independent female musician, there have been a lot of opinions and sometimes, all I want is to do what I want and block out the noise. That’s why I wrote the song.

How do you come up with your songs?

I don’t necessarily have a structured way, but most times I compose on my keyboard and my producer fleshes it out for me. Teckzilla also sends me a couple of beats to peruse through and I write to the ones that speak to me. Sometimes, the beats have a sound that already tells me what the song should be about.

Why do you make music and for who?

I make my music for anyone who likes stories and maybe wants to hear their stories being told through song, so they know they are not alone. This also doubles as an answer to why I make my music.

How long have you been doing music and how different has it made you?

It’s been almost a decade of releasing music and performing, and although I am grateful for how far I have come. I would certainly say that I have learnt a lot. One of the most important lessons which I am applying right now is to build a team. Learning to delegate and let people in. I can’t build a successful career alone. I doubt anyone can. I used to have the mind-set of a lone wolf, and sometimes, I can’t help but think that things could be different if I didn’t carry the “world on my shoulder”.

How have you evolved seeing changes in the music industry?

The music industry has definitely changed since I started, and I guess that is what is constant about life. Social media for one is my ultimate nightmare, but I know that it is an integral part of the music business or any business in fact. So, I have to wear my big girl pants and do what needs to be done. The world is a digital place, and I can’t be left behind. I’m learning not to take myself too seriously and just go with the flow. Create content as the inspiration comes; enjoy them as much as possible just like everyone else.

How do you draw inspiration for your songs?

I am inspired by everything I come in contact with. I want to do better, be better. All I want is the opportunity to keep singing. I am grateful for all I have accomplished, little victories and notable ones as well. I want to keep being authentic, make my mark in my niche, so that long after I am gone, my impact would still be felt.

What are your perspective on one’s music career as an independent artist?

I think collaboration is key. Independent artists need to collaborate more so that they build each other up as opposed to always looking for established artists to work with. Most of the established artists really don’t care unless a bug check is involved. However, when independent artists collaborate, it becomes a passion project, and everyone puts in the effort needed to push the project. I also need independent artists to understand that diversifying income is important especially with the economy we have now. It should not be a thing of shame to have another job or side hustle that brings steady income as it eases the pressure. I quit my job as a lawyer to pursue music full time, and looking back, I don’t think I would advise anyone else to do so. I don’t have any regrets though.