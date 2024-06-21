SSANU, NASU Give FG 2-Week Ultimatum to Pay Four Months Withheld Salaries

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, have given the federal government two weeks ultimatum to pay the four months withheld salaries.

The JAC has also threatened to shutdown universities and inter- universities centres if the government failed to pay the withheld salaries at the expiration of the two weeks ultimatum



The two non-teaching staff unions in a letter to the Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, accused the government of neglect and insincerity.

In the letter titled: “Re- Four (4) months Withheld Salaries: Demand for Immediate Payment,” which was signed by the NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi and SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the two unions said that they can no longer guarantee industrial harmony in the universities.



The letter read: “The Honourable Minister would recall that the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU embarked on a one-week warning strike between March 18th, 2024 and March 24th 2024 to protest the denial of the arrears of four (4) months salaries withheld between May and August 24th, 2022.

“Following series of letters and the assurances of the payment, we write to remind the Honourable Minister of our various letters, engagements, assurances towards the payment of the four (4) months withheld salaries of SSANU and NASU.



“We wish to express our regrets and dismay that up till date, the withheld salaries have not been paid to our members.

“We view it as an act of insincerity and neglect on the part of government to the yearnings and aspirations of our members.”



Accusing the government of negating the spirit of collective bargaining which has built distrust, the unions said, “The deafening silence of government and failure to pay the withheld salaries is creating high level of agitations and contentions among our members in the universities and inter-university centres such that we can no longer guarantee industrial peace and harmony on university campuses.

“We therefore demand the immediate payment of the four (4) months withheld salaries to our members not later than two (2) weeks from the date of this correspondence, failing which we will be left with no option than to shut down the universities and inter-university centres.”