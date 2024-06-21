President Federation Cup Final All Warriors’ Affair!

Abia Warriors and El-Kanemi Warriors will make history as the first two teams to play the final of Nigeria’s oldest Club competition in Abuja on Saturday next week, after both teams came out winners in tough semi-final duels on Thursday.

The Abia State giants sailed into the final after a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat of Kano Pillars at the Lafia City Stadium, with both teams locked at a scoreless situation after 90 minutes.

Former winners El-Kanemi Warriors also triumphed 5-4 after a penalty shootout over surprise semi-finalists Kebbi United at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project in Abuja, with both teams also unable to find the net in the 90-minute regulation period.

In the shootouts, Pillars’ forward Ibrahim Mustapha vitiated the need for Abia Warriors to take their last kick after missing his team’s last kick. Pillars missed two of their five kicks while Abia Warriors converted all their four kicks.

In Abuja, hard-fighting Kebbi United fluffed their second kick in the shootout, while El-Kanemi Warriors converted all their five to make the progress to nearby MKO Abiola National Stadium for the grand finale on 29th June.