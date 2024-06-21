Microsoft: Africa Can Influence Future of Work with AI Technology

Emma Okonji

A whitepaper on AI and the Future of Work in Africa, produced by Microsoft with inputs from industry experts across the African continent has revealed that Africa has a unique opportunity to influence what the future of work looks like in these early days of technology evolution.

According to the report, nearly 1 billion people in Africa are currently under the age of 35 with the continent projected to be home to almost half of the world’s youth population by the turn of the century, in effect making up half of the potential global workforce of the future.

Analysing the report, Chief Technology and Solutions Officer at Microsoft Africa, Ravi Bhat, said: “We see a significant role for generative AI to not only transform work environments, but also foster opportunities for the youth to create jobs, innovate and help drive economic growth and stability across the continent.”

According to the whitepaper, many expect generative AI to drastically change knowledge worker jobs, especially in terms of the type of work done, the skills required, and the outputs produced. McKinsey research shows that generative AI (GenAI) could enable labour productivity growth of up to 0.6 per cent annually through 2040, depending on the rate of technology adoption and the redeployment of worker time into other activities.

Director at Microsoft Research Africa, Jacki O’Neill, said: “Generative AI has significant potential to advance human capabilities,” says “As more people across Africa get access to GenAI tools through their internet-enabled devices and more affordable data, the barriers to access are being reduced and opportunities for skilling can increase. But it is not only information workers that stand to benefit from GenAI.”

According to O’Neill, “The promise of GenAI to transform industries such as agriculture, healthcare, and services must be balanced by equipping the youth with the skills needed for an AI-disrupted labour market to ensure that they are not left behind in this technological shift.

“It is therefore important to build skills across the spectrum, from how to deploy and use GenAI tools effectively at work, to how to build appropriate and innovative applications and technologies on top of these models, to the post-graduate skills of research and innovation in machine learning, natural language processing, human-computer interaction, cybersecurity, and systems to name a few.”

According to the whitepaper, ensuring a beneficial outcome with GenAI involves proactive governance, inclusive design, investment in education, and a commitment to regulatory and ethical standards. This is a collective responsibility, requiring engagement from policymakers, technologists, and citizens alike.