  • Friday, 21st June, 2024

Kogi Gov Assents to Six Bills, Says Laws are People’s Legislations

Nigeria | 2 hours ago


Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has assented to  six bills with a charge to the people of the state to embrace the new laws in order to move Kogi State forward.
The six  bills now signed into law include: “A Law to repeal and Re-enact the Kogi State Local Government Service Commission Law 2014 and for other matters connected therewith, 2024;


“A Law to repeal and Re-enact the Kogi State Scholarship Board Edict, 1998 and other matters connected therewith, 2024;
“A Law to establish the Kogi State Electricity Market and the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission to Regulate Electricity Generation, Transmission, System Operation Distribution, Supply and Promote Access to Electricity in the State through increased Private Sector Investments or Public Private Partnership in Grid, Multi-Grid  and other Off-grid Electricity Option using Renewable and Non-renewable Fuel Sources in the State and other Purposes Connected Therewith, 2024;
“A Law to Establish the Kogi State Anti-Corruption Agency and other matters connected therewith, 2024;


“Kogi State Commodity Exchange, Export Promotion and Market Development Agency Law, 2024 and  the Kogi State Information Technology Development Agency Law, 2024.”
In his remarks, Governor Ododo described the laws as people’s laws, stressing the assent to the bills are in line with his promise to lead with transparency, accountability and the fear of God.


The governor noted that the new set of laws will serve as catalyst for the rapid social and economic development of Kogi State as they deal directly with critical aspects of the lives of the people.
His words: “These laws combined together can be referred to as the people’s Acts. All the laws have direct bearing on the lives of our people and this the reason we are here.


“Let it be known that under my administration, nobody is above the law.
“This is in line with my promise to lead with the fear of God and to ensure that our resources work for the people of the state.”

The governor enjoined the people of the state, especially those in positions of authority, to embrace the new laws and be familiar with their provisions.

