Iloenyosi Unveiled Ambassador of NUJ FCT Correspondents’ Football Tourney

The Chairman of Anambra Football Federation, Chikelue Iloenyosi has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for the second edition of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Correspondents’ Chapel Football Tournament tagged “Football for Friendship and Peace” scheduled to begin in Abuja from July 11-13.

The former Super Eagles defender was presented as the face of the tournament by the Chairman of the Chapel Jide Oyekunle at the draw ceremony held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Iloenyosi, promised his full support for the competition saying: “I am very, very honoured and happy in my heart today, because of this great event that we are about to do. Not only because l am made the ambassador, I am going to support it massively.

“Somebody asked me a question ‘Why is it that every time they are giving you award’? I have been in office for one and half years and l have received 17 awards because l am doing grassroots football and l am doing it with passion. That’s why my Governor put his trust in me, in everything l am doing.”

According to Oyekunle, 12 teams will take part in the three-day tournament at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja.

The participating teams are NUJ Correspondent chapel, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Federal High Court (FHC).

Others are the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), AIBEN Group, the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

The tournament is sponsored by the Managing Director of AIBEN Group, Andy Elerewe.

To be eligible all the players expected to be in employment and must be 35 years and above and must not have played for any pro-amateur league in the last two years.