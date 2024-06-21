Fintiri Charges New Board Members to Drive Progress

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Governor, Mr. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has urged newly sworn-in chairmen and members of boards and commissions to work together and drive progress and development in the state.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on yesterday, Fintiri congratulated the appointees on their well-deserved selections, which were based on their integrity, capacity, loyalty, and pedigree.

He emphasised the importance of inclusivity, transparency, and accountability in their leadership roles, stressing that corruption would not be tolerated. The governor charged the new board members to come up with innovative contributions to address economic challenges facing the state.

He encouraged them to embrace transparency, accountability, and innovation to drive progress, building on the progress made so far.

Fintiri expressed his commitment to leaving a legacy of hard work and determination for a better future.

He urged the new board members to work together to build a better Adamawa State, where everyone has a sense of belonging and the collective vision is achieved.

The governor also emphasised the importance of teamwork in making a difference and making Adamawa State a model for excellence.

The swearing-in ceremony marked a new chapter in the state’s history that is defined by progress, inclusivity, and good governance.