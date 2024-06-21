  • Thursday, 20th June, 2024

England Held by Denmark, Group Open for Picking

England failed to guarantee their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after Morten Hjulmand’s spectacular strike earned Denmark a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

A point was the least the Danes deserved as England again flattered to deceive in Frankfurt after an underwhelming 1-0 win over Serbia to open their tournament.

Harry Kane had given the Three Lions an early lead as England pounced on a Danish defensive error.

It ends all square between England and Denmark 

Hjulmand’s rocket from outside the box levelled before halftime and Denmark were left to rue missing late chances to secure a famous victory.

England remain on top of Group C, two points clear of Slovenia, who they face in Cologne on Tuesday, and Denmark.

Serbia’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia earlier on Thursday also keeps their destiny in their own hands.

RESULTS 

Slovenia 1-1 Serbia 

Denmark 1-1 England 

TOMORROW 

Poland v Austria

Netherlands v France

Slovakia v Ukraine 

