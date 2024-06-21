Celebration for Champions Rangers in Enugu but Farewell forRelegated  Gombe 

As the curtains will be drawn on the 2023/24 NPFL season this Sunday, Broadcast partners of the topflight league have promised live telecast of the matches live on StarTimes Beta Sports channel 244,.

Champions Enugu Rangers are set to face Gombe United, who are at the bottom of the table, in a match that carries different weight for both teams.

For Enugu Rangers, it’s a celebration of their triumph, while for Gombe United It is farewell to the topflight with dignity.

It will be more ceremonial than competitive. The Enugu Rangers, having secured the title with a game to spare, will be crowned champions of 2023/24 season in Jos.

The match will be played on Sunday, June 23rd in Jos, a neutral ground, for both clubs and televised live on StarTimes Beta Sports Channel 244 at 3pm.

Enugu Rangers have had an outstanding season, clinching the league title on matchday 37 with a five-point lead. Their offensive strength has been a highlight, scoring the most goals in the NPFL this season.

Gombe United have faced a challenging season, ending at the bottom of the league standings. Their struggle has been evident, with the team accumulating only 25 points from 37 games and conceding the most goals in the NPFL this season.

Enugu Rangers, are expected to play with freedom and flair, giving their fans a show to remember as they lift the trophy.

Gombe United, despite the relegation, will look to prove their mettle against the champions and leave a lasting impression.

The match is anticipated to be a relaxed affair, with Enugu Rangers showcasing their championship quality. However, Gombe United might just find the inspiration to put up a spirited fight, making it an entertaining match for the neutrals.

The final whistle will not only mark the end of the match but also the conclusion of a season of contrasting fortunes for both teams.