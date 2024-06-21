  • Friday, 21st June, 2024

Calafiori Own Goal Sends Spain into Next Round of Euro 2024

Sport | 1 hour ago

Riccardo Calafiori’s second-half own goal earned dominant Spain a 1-0 victory over defending champions Italy last night to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2024 as Group B winners.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept his side in the game during the first half, tipping Pedri’s header over and denying Alvaro Morata from a tight angle before producing a brilliant fingertip save from Fabian Ruiz’s long-range effort.

Winger Nico Williams, who should have scored a simple early header, tormented Italy right back Giovanni Di Lorenzo and created the winner, sending a dangerous ball across goal which Calafiori deflected into the net in the 55th minute.

Williams almost settled the game in the 70th minute, crashing a shot against the bar, and Italy barely threatened an equaliser before a late spell of possession which Spain withstood with relative ease.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.