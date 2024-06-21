  • Friday, 21st June, 2024

Ado Bayero Mall Reopens after Fire Incident

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ado Bayero Mall has announced the complete restoration of its operations, with tenants resuming their business activities without interruption after a fire incident.

A sudden midday fire outbreak had on Wednesday ravaged a section of the Ado Bayero Mall, formally occupied by Game Stores, on Zoo Road in Kano.

However, in a statement signed by Ike Okeke, on behalf of the mall’s management  yesterday, it was clarified that the fire primarily affected the B wing of the mall, causing minimal damage that did not hinder the overall functioning of the mall.

“Currently, we are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire to prevent any future occurrences. We are also working closely with all tenants and relevant authorities to ensure the affected areas meet stringent safety standards,” the statement said.

It added  that the mall maintains a rigorous preventive disaster management protocol, including regular fire drills in collaboration with both the Federal and Kano State Fire Service Departments.

  “This protocol ensures effective management of such events, facilitating a swift response from our teams in containing the incident.

“We remain dedicated to the safety of our patrons, staff, and assets. We are committed to minimizing any potential long-term impact and are strengthening measures to prevent a recurrence of this unfortunate incident,” the statement   said.

