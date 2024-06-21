ABU Zaria Honours Apitainment CEO with Distinguished Personality Award

Entertainment executive Adewumi Gabriels, known as Theapilifestyle, received the Distinguished Personality Award from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria for his significant contributions and innovations in the entertainment industry.

Welcomed by the Head of the Department of Theatre and Performing Arts, he delivered a notable speech titled ‘Navigating the Entertainment Industry as a Thespian: An Experimental Perspective’ during his visit.

His address provided valuable insights into his journey as the CEO of Apitainment, his leading innovations at Tokyonightlife, and breaking records with world-class projects like the Davido Timeless Concert in Abuja. Drawing from his extensive experience and innovative approaches, he delved into the diverse opportunities within the arts, entertainment, and lifestyle industry, inspiring the students to pursue their passions with determination and creativity.