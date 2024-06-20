  • Thursday, 20th June, 2024

Makinde Approves Appointment of Olakunleyin as 43rd Olubadan

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakuleyin as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland.

The governor gave the approval in a memo signed on June 14, 2024, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 19 (Cap 28) Law of Oyo State 2000 as amended.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Honourable Olusegun Olayiwola, the approval was a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.

The statement added that the governor congratulated the new Olubadan, praying that his tenure would birth greater developments in Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole.

