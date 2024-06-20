Lagos, Delta to Renew Rivalry in 24th Edition of MILO Basketball Championship 

Hosts Lagos and Delta states will renew their rivalry in basketball when the male category of the 24th edition of the MILO Schools Basketball Championships finals

dunk off on Saturday, June 22 in Lagos.

Defending champions, Topfield College, Ajegunle Lagos will take on Delta’s Dom Domigos College in what promises to be a perfect opening game of Group A.

Other mouthwatering pairings also emerged yesterday from the 12 schools in the finals paired into four groups for both the male and female categories at the draw ceremony which held inside the corporate headquarters of Nestle Nigeria Plc in Ilupeju, Lagos.

Speaking earlier before the draw, Managing Director/CEO of Nestle Nigeria, Wassim El-Husseini, expressed delight in Nestle providing a platform for young ones to showcase their talents.

El-Husseini who was represented by the country’s Commercial Director, Boladale Odunlami, said: “We are proud to leave a legacy where people’s lives are not only transformed but they are set up for a future that changes everything for them. Since its inception, the MILO Basketball Championship has served as a powerful platform for helping children imbibe values that pave the way for success in life.”

He stressed that sports has contributed immensely to both academic excellence and mental alertness of students. “Through sports, children learn grit, perseverance, and the qualities that lay a strong foundation for their futures. We are committed to shaping a better and healthier world for generations to come by fostering these values,” he further pledged.

National Coordinator of the MILO Basketball Schools Championships who also doubles as President of FIBA Africa Zone 3, Col. Sam Ahmedu(rtd), thanked Nestle for sustaining the sponsorship all these past 24 years. He noted that the MILO School Basketball Championship has salvaged the sport from going into exiction in the country.

“Without MILO School Basketball Championship, technical speaking, there will be no basketball in Nigeria,” the NBBF board member further stressed.

The 12 schools who scaled through from the preliminaries to the finals in Lagos from both the Northern and Southern conferences include; Father O’Connell Science College(Niger), Bishop Dimieri Grammar School (Bayelsa), and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Secondary School (Cross River) were paired in Group A for the The other male teams in Group B2 were Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School (Lagos), Rumfa College (Kano) and Government Day Secondary School (Gombe).

In the female category, Group A1 have Topfield College (Lagos), Dom Domigos College (Delta) and Queen Amina College (Kaduna), while Group B1 is made up of Government Secondary School (FCT Abuja), Onireke High School (Oyo) and Zarumai Model School (Niger).