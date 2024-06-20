  • Thursday, 20th June, 2024

GAVI Confirms Vaccination of Seven Million Girls against HPV in Nigeria

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and its partners have disclosed that seven million girls in Nigeria have been vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV) in two weeks.

The vaccination is a critical step in protecting the girls from cervical cancer later in life.

Chief Executive Officer of GAVI, Dr. Sani Nishtar said the achievement was a testament to the collaboration between Gavi, the Nigerian government, and its partners.

“By prioritising girls’ health, we are empowering a generation and helping to save countless lives.” he said.

In a statement signed by GAVI Media Aide in Nigeria, Benjamin Eremen, the organisation described the achievement as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s fight against cervical cancer.

In October 2023, Gavi partnered with the Nigerian Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, WHO, and UNICEF to introduce the

The statement noted that Gavi further expanded its collaboration with Girl Effect in May 2024 to focus on reaching girls with critical information and ensuring vaccine access.

Cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer among women in Nigeria, claiming countless lives each year.

The HPV vaccine offers a highly effective tool for prevention, with an average success rate of 92 per cent. By vaccinating seven million girls in just two weeks, Nigeria has made significant progress towards its goal of reaching 16 million girls by 2025.

