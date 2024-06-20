Bet9Ja’s Adewale Akande Leads Memorial for Late Mother

Iyke Bede was part of the distinguished gathering in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, that honoured the memory of Madam Alice Akande, mother of Mr. Adewale Akande, who is known widely in the gaming and sports betting industry as a legal practitioner whose service spans over a decade and a half. Currently, he is the senior legal adviser (head of the legal and compliance department) at KC Gaming Networks Ltd (Bet9ja), one of the country’s largest sports betting platforms

Last week, friends, family, and colleagues gathered under a sombre yet serene sky to honour the life of Madam Alice Akande, the beloved mother of Mr Adewale Akande, Esq, a prominent figure in the gaming and sports betting community. The burial ceremony, which took place in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, was a poignant reminder of the profound impact a mother’s love and guidance can have, shaping not only her family but also the broader community through her industrious and honest ways.

The outpouring of love and appreciation for the late Madam Akande that Friday was evident as the community and guests came together in large numbers to commemorate her life during the solemn funeral service at Gateway the Righteous Baptist Church. The procession was followed shortly by the interment, which took place at her residence in Ogbomosho. The mood, while sombre, was also celebratory, reflecting the gratitude felt by many for having known her, either directly or through her remarkable son.

Madam Akande, known for her strength, humility, and grace, was born on 12 October 1939 to the family of Pa Adetona and Mama Ogunwenu. She was the first of their ten children. Economically challenged, Madam Akande, although willing, could not enrol to get a proper education. She then moved with her uncle to Ghana, Wamfie specifically, to learn petty trading.

During the 1960s, she met and married the love of her life, Pa James Adediran. By 1969, she and her family relocated back to Ogbomosho, Nigeria, following the Aliens’ Compliance Order of Dr Kofi Busia. By 1973, she and her husband became established farmers. Sadly, Pa Akande passed on in 1987, leaving her to fend for the home. She continued farming and petty trading until she moved in with her daughter Adefunke in 2021. She was described by many as a devout Christian.

Known for her unwavering dedication to her family and community, her nurturing spirit and wisdom left an indelible mark on those who knew her. Her son spoke eloquently about his mother’s influence during his tribute.

Akande said, “There is no doubt about the fact that Iya Pupa was a loving mother. She loved her children and cared so much for them. As much as her resources could accommodate, and in some cases, Mama would not hesitate to take a loan in order to meet her children’s urgent needs.

“After the demise of our dad, Pa James Adeniran Akande, in 1987, our mum became a man. She ventured into farming big time. At the time, and up till around 2001 or thereabouts, Mama’s farm in Alata was one of the biggest. You would never know Mama was without a husband.

“It is also important to note that Iya Pupa was always eager to help people in need or people who had one challenge or the other. When we were still in the village, whenever anyone had a challenge, Mama would not mind harvesting some of her farm produce in order to meet people’s needs. In some cases, Mama would take loans from her Cooperative Society not for any other purpose but to help a relative or family member in need. She would gladly do that even when she knew the recipients did not have the capacity to repay the loan.”

Known widely in the gaming and sports betting industry, Akande’s career as a legal practitioner spans over a decade and a half. He is the senior legal adviser (head of the Legal and Compliance Department) at KC Gaming Networks Ltd (Bet9ja), one of the country’s largest sports betting platforms.

The series of events scheduled to memorialise Madam Akande culminated in a vibrant reception held for attendees at Cecilplace Event Centre. This reception vividly captured the power of her influence: in the beautifully decorated hall, installed with dozens of tables bearing a unique tag, one was able to distinguish a long list of family members and friends from either side of the Akande family, as well as work colleagues who arrived donning various styles of the ‘aso ebi’ (uniform dress code). Family members chose a more mellow beige with alluring adornments to distinguish themselves from the crowd of red Ankara prints.

As expected of such a gathering, filled with loud music, an endless flow of refreshments, and a bustling atmosphere, Mr Akande methodically beckoned to welcome each guest in the hall, ensuring their well-being before making it to his seat. Their presence highlighted the level of respect and affection he commands within his personal and professional circles — a true measure of the values imparted to him by his mother, whom he described as being selfless and eager to help others in need, even in times of scarcity. Her values resonate through her son’s actions and the positive impact he has had so far.

The burial of Madam Akande was not just a moment of mourning but a celebration of a life well-lived. Through the heartfelt tributes and shared memories, it became evident that her legacy would continue to thrive through her son. His contributions to the gaming and sports betting industry are a lasting testament to her influence and love.

As the community bid farewell to Madam Akande, there was a collective resolve to honour her memory by upholding the principles she cherished – integrity, kindness, and a commitment to bettering the lives of others. Her spirit will undoubtedly live on, not just in her family but also in the gaming community that respects and admires her son.