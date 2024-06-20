Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, OPTS Partner to Empower Federal Civil Service Directors

Nume Ekeghe

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a non-profit organisation has announced a new collaboration initiative with the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), to equip Directors in the Federal Civil Service with essential leadership, project management, and communication skills through a targeted training program.

OPTS is an industry group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) representing about 30-member oil and gas companies that are registered in Nigeria and have an Oil Prospecting License or an Oil Mining License.

In a statement, Director of Funding and Partnerships at the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Bukky Akinsemoyin said: “We are delighted by the partnership and support from the OPTS on this critical initiative. Equipping directors in the Civil Service with the necessary skills will greatly enhance their ability to deliver essential services and drive national development. This initiative exemplifies the positive impact that can be achieved when the public and private sectors come together.”

OPTS, recognising the importance of a well-equipped Civil Service, enthusiastically supports this training programme.

“We at OPTS are firm believers in supporting initiatives that strengthen the Nigerian public sector,” stated the Executive Director, OPTS, Mr Gwueke Ajaifia. He further emphasized that, “by investing in the capacity of Directors, we are investing in the future of Nigeria. OPTS is proud to partner with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation on this impactful programme.”