  • Thursday, 20th June, 2024

Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, OPTS Partner to Empower Federal Civil Service Directors

Nigeria | 34 mins ago

Nume Ekeghe

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a non-profit organisation has announced a new collaboration initiative with the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), to equip Directors in the Federal Civil Service with essential leadership, project management, and communication skills through a targeted training program.

OPTS is an industry group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) representing about 30-member oil and gas companies that are registered in Nigeria and have an Oil Prospecting License or an Oil Mining  License.

 In a statement, Director of Funding and Partnerships at the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Bukky Akinsemoyin said: “We are delighted by the partnership and support from the OPTS on this critical initiative. Equipping directors in the Civil Service with the necessary skills will greatly enhance their ability to deliver essential services and drive national development. This initiative exemplifies the positive impact that can be achieved when the public and private sectors come together.”

OPTS, recognising the importance of a well-equipped Civil Service, enthusiastically supports this training programme.

“We at OPTS are firm believers in supporting initiatives that strengthen the Nigerian public sector,” stated the Executive Director, OPTS, Mr Gwueke Ajaifia. He further emphasized that, “by investing in the capacity of Directors, we are investing in the future of Nigeria. OPTS is proud to partner with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation on this impactful programme.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.