Adeniyi: Customs Generated N4.49tn in 12 Months

James Emejo in Abuja





Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Bashir Adeniyi, yesterday, disclosed that the service recorded a total revenue collection of N4.49 trillion between June 2023 and May 2024.

The performance represented a remarkable growth of 74 per cent in revenue collection when compared to N2.58 trillion collected during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, at a briefing on the performance of the service in the past one year, Adeniyi said the achievement was underpinned by a sustained increase of 70.13 per cent in average monthly revenue collection compared to the previous year.

He said NCS recorded an average monthly revenue of N343 billion, compared to N202 billion, and added that there was a substantial 122.35 per cent rise in revenue collection during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Adeniyi attributed the gains recorded to various strategic initiatives, including N15 billion recovery by the Revenue Review Performance Recovery exercise; N2.79 billion recovered from the 90-day window for the regularisation of the documents of uncustomed vehicles; and N1.5 billion recovered from the decongestion of 1,705 overtime containers and 981 vehicles from the ports.

The CGC stated that NCS recorded a daily all-time-high collection of N58.5 billion on June 13, 2024. He said the deployment of officers to sensitive posts on the basis of merit and capacity also contributed to the positive revenue performance under the review period.

NCS’s anti-smuggling efforts intensified within the review period, resulting in significant interceptions, high-value seizures, and numerous arrests.

According to him, the service recorded 63 seizures related to animal and wildlife products valued at N566 million, including seven seizures of arms and ammunition made through the country’s ports and borders.

He said in terms of illicit drugs, a combined total of 127 cases involving narcotics and pharmaceutical products valued at over N6 billion were confiscated.

Adeniyi said the service recorded 724 seizures, involving 2.93 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, that were about to be smuggled out of the country.

He said the illegal dealings in petroleum evacuation had attracted the interest of relevant stakeholders, stressing that ongoing Operation Whirlwind will continue to intercept and disrupt the activities of smugglers in this regard.

Adeniyi also said in a bid to guarantee food security and suppress the smuggling of food in and out of the country, NCS recorded 1,744 cases of rice and grain seizures valued at N4.4 billion. He pointed out that the concerted efforts underscored the service’s commitment to protecting society and ensuring national security.

On trade facilitation, Adeniyi said significant achievements had been made in the decongestion of ports and reopening of previously inaccessible access roads.

Among other things, the customs boss revealed that stakeholders had reached an agreement to set up a technical working group supported by the Ministry of Finance, comprising all relevant agencies involved in the processing of medicaments.

He said the move aimed at developing specific clearance procedures for medicaments and to institutionalise a platform with customs for setting up a special corridor dedicated to the clearance of healthcare products.

That followed the service’s most recent engagement with the Health Federation of Nigeria (HFN), whereby greater cooperation and collaboration were emphasised, particularly, to reduce the cost and time for medicament clearance, Adeniyi stated.

Providing further account of the NCS performance over the past year under his stewardship, Adeniyi said the customs would continue to work with relevant national and international agencies to share intelligence and develop structured frameworks to ensure that those seeking to disrupt the peace and stability of the country did not go unpunished.

On food inflation currently ravaging the country, Adeniyi said the service will continue to work to ensure that the business of food hoarders remained unprofitable.

He said the NCS was committed to ensuring transparency in its operations and sharing relevant and credible information with members of the public.

The customs head said NSC also remained open to fact-based constructive criticisms, and promised to be open to address such issues.

Adeniyi stated that one of the leading policy measures implemented under the guidance of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy was the transition from the repealed Customs and Excise Act of 2004 to the newly signed Nigeria Customs Service Act of 2023.

He said the new Act strengthened the modernisation of NCS operations, compliance, and enforcement, with features that promoted innovation within the service.

He said, “This included extensive sensitisation efforts for all stakeholders involved in the customs process, ensuring they were informed about the new laws and had a clear understanding of the implications of the features introduced in the NCS Act of 2023.

“The new act also forms the basis for several trade facilitation measures currently being pursued by NCS.”

Adeniyi added, “It has been one year since my appointment as Comptroller-General, and we continue to recall the euphoria and enthusiasm that greeted the announcement, considering that after eight years, a serving career customs officer had been appointed to this esteemed position.

“It has been a year of continuous work and dedicated efforts to ensure that we deliver on the mandate and trust that has been reposed in customs.

“I must emphasise that all the measures and recorded successes would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our officers and men.”

The CGC used the occasion to remember customs officers who paid the ultimate price in the service of their fatherland, and requested that a minute of silence be observed in their honour.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his support and confidence reposed in him and the service.

Adeniyi also expressed gratitude to the finance minister and Chairman of the NCS board for their support.