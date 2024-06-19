 Ronaldo’s Portugal Snatch Late Winner against Czech Republic 

A late goal by Portugal substitute Francisco Conceicao secured a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in their opening Group F game at Euro 2024, where they also needed an own goal as they came from behind to snatch victory.

As Cristiano Ronaldobecame the first player to feature at a sixth European Championship, Portugal dominated possession and had the lion’s share of the chances but it was the Czech’s who took the lead in the 62nd minute when Lukas Provod whipped a stunning strike into the far corner

Seven minutes later Portugal were level when Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek pushed away a header from Nuno Mendes but only as far as the leg of Robin Hranac and the ball ricocheted into the defender’s own net. The game was in added time when Conceicao tapped in from close range after a defensive mistake from Hranac to give Portugal the win

Earlier, teenager Arda Guler scored on his European Championship debut as Turkey broke Georgia’s hearts with a thrilling 3-1 Group F victory in Dortmund.

Right-back Mert Muldur gave Turkey the lead in the 25th minute with an outrageous volley into the top corner, leaving Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili no chance.

But seven minutes later, Georges Mikautadze scored Georgia’s first goal in a major tournament after expertly guiding Giorgi Kochorashvili’s cross into the near corner.

In the 65th minute, Real Madrid forward Guler became the third teenager to score on his Euros debut with a sublime, curling strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

Georgia, also playing in a Euros for the first time, fought valiantly and almost snatched a leveller.

Turkey sealed the success with the last kick of the game as substitute Kerem Akturkoglu broke clear and, with keeper Mamardashvili having come up for a corner, rolled a finish into an empty net.