Police Dislodge Secessionist Group, Arrest Four Suspects in Anambra

Arrest two robbery suspects in Delta

Operatives of Police Command in Anambra have raided and dislodged the secessionist group in the state following credible intelligence report.

Similarly, two robbery suspects were arrested by Police Command in Delta in Aladja Community, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

The Anambra Command’s Spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed the dislodgement of secessionists yesterday in a statement in Awka.

Ikenga said a Police-led Joint Security Force intercepted four members of the military wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), at Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area of the State.

He said that the ESN operatives were arrested based on information received over time of planned attacks on security agents and innocent citizens by the dreaded group.

Ikenga said that one Maduabuchi Nwafor, alias Omenkpo, aged 32 and a native of Ufuma, was one of the four suspects arrested.

“Nwafor has been identified as one of the herbalists who prepare charms for the group and uses his shrine for initiation ceremonies and a meeting venue for the criminals.

“Also, another suspect, unnamed, who is already assisting the police with vital information, confessed to be one of the gunmen dispatched by the group to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order on May 30.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Nnaghe Itam, said that it has ordered investigations to identify hideouts of the insurgents in the state.

Itam assured members of the public in Anambra that the Police Command, would continue to serve the people selflessly and would protect the sources of its information from harm.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Delta has arrested two robbery suspects in Aladja Community, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe said that the suspected hoodlums were nabbed by the operatives of Aladja police out-station.

According to him, the police operatives received distress call that some suspected armed robbers were carrying out a robbery operation in Aladja Community.

“The District Officer alongside members of the community mobilised to the scene where the suspects were arrested at Igwere Quarters, Aladja.

“One locally-made gun, cartridges, knife and a suspected stolen phone were recovered from them,” he said.

Edafe said that the suspects were currently in police custody, adding that investigation on the case was ongoing.

In another development, Edafe said that the command’s operatives on special assignment, deployed to Ughelli also arrested a suspected cultist.

The spokesman said that the suspect, whom he described as a “notorious cultist”, was apprehended on Friday by the police team led by ASP Julius Robinson.

“Acting on a credible intelligence on the peddling of arms and an intended cult clash within Oteri Community in Ughelli, North, operatives led by ASP Robinson trailed a notorious cultist and a mastermind of the intended cult clash to a hotel in Ughelli.

“The suspect, who is a member of the Eiye confraternity, was arrested.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect took operatives to his residence where a Berretta pistol was recovered,” he said.

Edafe said that investigation on the matter was ongoing