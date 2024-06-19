BURN Launches Operations in Nigeria, Promises Clean Cooking Appliances

Raheem Akingbolu

BURN, a leading clean cookstove manufacturer, distributor, and carbon project developer, has announced the launch of its first assembly plant in Kano, Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the company, the facility will revolutionise access to affordable clean cooking appliances for households in the country.

The statement further stated that BURN has been in the Nigerian market since 2018, selling 450,000 super fuel-efficient biomass and LPG cooking appliances, and impacting over 23.1 million lives. On its employment capacity, the company said it employs over 700 people (200 in manufacturing and 500 in sales and distribution) with 50 per cent being women.

The company’s 3,700 m2 factory in Kano currently produces 40,000 cooking appliances per month, with the capacity to produce 100,000 units per month. It intends to increase this to 1 million units per month in 2025.

Country Manager, Nigeria, Etulan Ikpoki, was quoted as saying: “We are excited to announce this expansion, reinforcing our commitment to growing our operations in Nigeria. By the end of the year, we will be producing 100,000 units per month to meet the rising demand for clean cooking solutions in the country “.

BURN leverages carbon financing to make its clean cooking appliances accessible to households across the continent by subsidizing the cost of stoves by 60 to 100 per cent. In the last 18 months, the company has provided approximately $60 million in discounts through carbon credits, enabling families to access a $40 life-saving stove at $5.

“To date, we have delivered $15 million in discounts to Nigerian households through carbon credit finance”, added Etulan.

Since its inception in 2011, BURN has manufactured and distributed over 4.5 million clean cookstoves, transforming the lives of 25.1 million people and preventing 21.7 million tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere. BURN’s goal is to bring its ECOA range of fuel-efficient appliances that include biomass, LPG, ethanol, electric, and cookware to every household in Nigeria.